Write Stories

User stories are the fundamental unit of modern digital development, defining features in a way that’s unambiguous and directly adds value your creation. Arbor lets you quickly and easily create, size, and categorize every story you’ll need for your digital product - all while bridging the gap between ideation and execution.

TypewriterStop wasting your time on white boards, 3x5 note cards, and Google Docs. Enter the story into Arbor’s Typewriter tool to effortlessly create production ready stories.

ThemesWith Arbor, you can group your stories into central themes, helping you think big-picture and prioritize what needs to get done first.